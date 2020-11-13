Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Browne tests positive for coronavirus, less than 24 hours after playing vs England
Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for coronavirus after playing against England on Thursday night. The Preston star played the full 90 minutes as Stephen Kenny’s side lost 3-0 at Wembley. Subsequently, he will miss Nations League clashes with Wales and Bulgaria. A brief Republic of Ireland statement read: “The Football Association […]
