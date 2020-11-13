Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Browne tests positive for coronavirus, less than 24 hours after playing vs England

talkSPORT Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for coronavirus after playing against England on Thursday night. The Preston star played the full 90 minutes as Stephen Kenny’s side lost 3-0 at Wembley. Subsequently, he will miss Nations League clashes with Wales and Bulgaria. A brief Republic of Ireland statement read: “The Football Association […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: England train ahead of Rep of Ireland friendly

England train ahead of Rep of Ireland friendly 03:33

 Rob Dorsett is with the England squad at St George's Park as they prepare for their friendly against the Republic of Ireland.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gareth Southgate worried about Joe Gomez injury [Video]

Gareth Southgate worried about Joe Gomez injury

England manager Gareth Southgate says he is hopeful Joe Gomez makes a speedyrecovery after suffering an injury during a training session ahead of theirfriendly match against the Republic of Ireland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
COVID-19: PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown across England till Dec 2 [Video]

COVID-19: PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown across England till Dec 2

Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson announced month-lock down England back into a national lockdown for one month till December 02. People will only be allowed to leave home for "specific..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Win over Italy helps England seal Six Nations title as Ireland lose in Paris [Video]

Win over Italy helps England seal Six Nations title as Ireland lose in Paris

England were crowned 2020 Guinness Six Nations champions on points differenceafter a conclusive victory over Italy propelled them beyond the reach ofclosest rivals France and Ireland. Eddie Jones’..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published