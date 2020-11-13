Alan Browne tests positive for COVID-19 after playing 90 minutes against England
Friday, 13 November 2020 () Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for coronavirus after playing the full 90 minutes against England on Thursday. Browne was part of the Ireland team beaten 3-0 at Wembley after goals from Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Testing since that match has revealed the Preston North End man has contracted […]
