Alan Browne tests positive for COVID-19 after playing 90 minutes against England

Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for coronavirus after playing the full 90 minutes against England on Thursday. Browne was part of the Ireland team beaten 3-0 at Wembley after goals from Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Testing since that match has revealed the Preston North End man has contracted […]