Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Phillip Cocu sacked by Derby County with Rams rock bottom of the Championship as Wayne Rooney and co take interim charge

talkSPORT Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Derby have parted company with manager Phillip Cocu by mutual agreement, the Championship side have announced. Dutchman Cocu took over as Rams boss during the summer of 2019 following the departure of Frank Lampard to Chelsea. Derby County Football Club have parted company with manager Phillip Cocu, Chris van der Weerden and Twan Scheepers by […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

McClaren: Derby and Cocu underachieving [Video]

McClaren: Derby and Cocu underachieving

Former Derby head coach Steve McClaren says the club and its boss Phillip Cocu are 'underachieving' with the Rams second from bottom in the Championship.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:55Published
Cocu: We miss the fans [Video]

Cocu: We miss the fans

Speaking after the 1-0 defeat to QPR in the Sky Bet Championship, Derby manager Phillip Cocu claims performances from his side are suffering due to the lack of fans.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:56Published
Cocu: I can handle the pressure [Video]

Cocu: I can handle the pressure

Derby manager Phillip Cocu says he can handle the extra pressure brought on by just one win in their opening six league games and an East Midlands derby next against Nottingham Forest.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Jamie Carragher explains why Derby should appoint Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney as manager – ‘He’s got a great brain’

 Jamie Carragher has told talkSPORT he has ‘no doubt’ Wayne Rooney will become the next manager of Derby County. The Liverpool icon, co-hosting Tuesday’s...
talkSPORT