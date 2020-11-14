Phillip Cocu sacked by Derby County with Rams rock bottom of the Championship as Wayne Rooney and co take interim charge
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Derby have parted company with manager Phillip Cocu by mutual agreement, the Championship side have announced. Dutchman Cocu took over as Rams boss during the summer of 2019 following the departure of Frank Lampard to Chelsea. Derby County Football Club have parted company with manager Phillip Cocu, Chris van der Weerden and Twan Scheepers by […]
