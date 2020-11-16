Global  
 

Manchester United v West Brom team news: Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood could miss out, Donny van de Beek and Paul Pogba set to stay on bench

talkSPORT Monday, 16 November 2020
Manchester United return to Premier League action with a home clash against West Brom on Saturday evening. United beat Everton 3-1 before the international break but are still sitting in a lowly 14th position in the top-flight. They welcome a West Brom side to Old Trafford this weekend who are in the bottom three and […]
