Sources: Suns finalizing deal to land Chris Paul

ESPN Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
The Suns are finalizing a trade to acquire Thunder guard Chris Paul, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. In return, OKC will receive a package that includes Ricky Rubio and Kelly Oubre Jr., sources said.
