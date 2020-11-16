Sources: Suns finalizing deal to land Chris Paul
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
The Suns are finalizing a trade to acquire Thunder guard Chris Paul, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. In return, OKC will receive a package that includes Ricky Rubio and Kelly Oubre Jr., sources said.
