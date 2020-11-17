First all-Black officiating crew to work MNF game
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Referee Jerome Boger will be the crew chief for the first all-Black officiating crew to work an NFL game. The crew has been assigned Monday's game between the Rams and Buccaneers.
