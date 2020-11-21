|
Currently in Australia, Mohammed Siraj loses father back home
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Pacer Mohammed Siraj, who is in Australia with the Indian squad for the upcoming four-Test series, lost his father Mohammed Ghouse on Friday.
Ghouse was only 53 and lost the battle to a lung ailment. Coming from a humble background, Ghouse was instrumental in Siraj's growth as a cricketer as he supported his son's ambitions...
