Currently in Australia, Mohammed Siraj loses father back home

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Pacer Mohammed Siraj, who is in Australia with the Indian squad for the upcoming four-Test series, lost his father Mohammed Ghouse on Friday.

Ghouse was only 53 and lost the battle to a lung ailment. Coming from a humble background, Ghouse was instrumental in Siraj's growth as a cricketer as he supported his son's ambitions...
