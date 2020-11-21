Roy Krishna stars in ATK Mohun Bagan's win Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

In their new avatar, ATK Mohun Bagan kicked off the seventh season of the Indian Super League on a high, defeating Kerala Blasters by a solitary goal here on Friday.



Fijian hitman Roy Krishna, who was ATK's top goal scorer with 15 goals last season, struck the all important goal after a 67 minute deadlock to give the all... 👓 View full article

