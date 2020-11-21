|
ATP Finals 2020: Dominic Thiem beats Novak Djokovic to reach London final
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Dominic Thiem fights his way past world number one Novak Djokovic to book a place in the title-decider at the ATP Finals in London.
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
2020 Nitto ATP Finals: Day 5 Recap 00:54
Andrey Rublev takes out U.S. Open champion, Dominic Thiem, in straight sets, yet it won't be enough to get Rublev into the final four
