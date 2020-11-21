Global  
 

ATP Finals 2020: Dominic Thiem beats Novak Djokovic to reach London final

BBC Sport Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Dominic Thiem fights his way past world number one Novak Djokovic to book a place in the title-decider at the ATP Finals in London.
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: 2020 Nitto ATP Finals: Day 5 Recap

2020 Nitto ATP Finals: Day 5 Recap 00:54

 Andrey Rublev takes out U.S. Open champion, Dominic Thiem, in straight sets, yet it won't be enough to get Rublev into the final four

