Travel restrictions inspire Americans to bring new cultural cuisine into the kitchen at home



As countries across the world enter new lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey found that lockdown is actually making Americans more adventurous when it comes to their food.The study.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 1 day ago

TXT sing One Direction, BTS and Jessie J in a game of Top of the Props



What are K-pop superstars Tomorrow X Together’s lyrical knowledge like? In a new game of Cosmopolitan UK's 'Top Of The Props', we challenged Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai to look.. Credit: Cosmopolitan Duration: 06:38 Published 1 day ago