Liverpool set new club record as comfortable win over Leicester sees Jurgen Klopp’s side go level on points with Premier League leaders Tottenham

talkSPORT Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Liverpool set a new club record by extending their unbeaten home run to 64 league games with a 3-0 win over Leicester on Sunday. The Reds went 63 games without defeat under Bob Paisley between February 1978 and December 1980. And Liverpool ensured they moved level on points with Premier League leaders Tottenham with two […]
