News24.com | Three talking points from the Premier League

Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview An in-depth look at Tottenham's Premier League clash against Manchester City,as Jose Mourinho locks horns with Pep Guardiola once again.

Liverpool v Leicester: Premier League match preview A closer looks at the statistics as Liverpool prepare to host Leicester in thePremier League.

Tottenham top the Premier League after win against City Jose Mourinho watched Tottenham produce one of his trademark performances tosecure a 2-0 home win over Manchester City. Counter-attacking goals in eachhalf from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani Lo..

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard laughs off winger's claim Blues can win the Premier League title Frank Lampard has responded to claims by Callum Hudson-Odoi that Chelsea are Premier League title challengers. The West London side sit fifth in the table, are...

Top 3 Manchester United players to put in your Fantasy Premier League team for Matchweek 9 With the last international break of 2020 over, the Premier League returns this weekend with Manchester United taking on West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford...

