News24.com | Three talking points from the Premier League
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Tottenham bolstered their Premier League title credentials and raised fresh doubts over Manchester City's challenge with a win in the latest battle between Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.
Tottenham bolstered their Premier League title credentials and raised fresh doubts over Manchester City's challenge with a win in the latest battle between Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources