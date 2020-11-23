Global  
 

Now Istanbul eyes F1's vacant 2021 race date

F1-Fansite Monday, 23 November 2020
Now Istanbul eyes F1's vacant 2021 race dateNov.23 - Turkey also wants to secure the unconfirmed 23rd race date on Formula 1's 2021 calendar. With Vietnam bowing out, the sport is yet to confirm which circuit will fill the April slot but officials at Imola have said they are pushing for it. Turkey's Istanbul Park is also keen to secure the deal......check out full post »
