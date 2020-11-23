Now Istanbul eyes F1's vacant 2021 race date Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Nov.23 - Turkey also wants to secure the unconfirmed 23rd race date on Formula 1's 2021 calendar. With Vietnam bowing out, the sport is yet to confirm which circuit will fill the April slot but officials at Imola have said they are pushing for it. Turkey's Istanbul Park is also keen to secure the deal......check out full post » Nov.23 - Turkey also wants to secure the unconfirmed 23rd race date on Formula 1's 2021 calendar. With Vietnam bowing out, the sport is yet to confirm which circuit will fill the April slot but officials at Imola have said they are pushing for it. Turkey's Istanbul Park is also keen to secure the deal......check out full post » 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

