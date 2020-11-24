Global  
 

IND vs AUS: Indian bowlers not good as Wagner is with short balls, indicates Steve Smith

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
If Jasprit Bumrah & Co plan to get rid of Steve Smith with short deliveries, they may have to target the area between Smith's shoulder and ribs for a significantly long period and vary the pace of the deliveries al la New Zealand pace bowler Neil Wagner who troubled the Australian batter last summer, dismissing him four out of...
