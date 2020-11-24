IND vs AUS: Indian bowlers not good as Wagner is with short balls, indicates Steve Smith
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () If Jasprit Bumrah & Co plan to get rid of Steve Smith with short deliveries, they may have to target the area between Smith's shoulder and ribs for a significantly long period and vary the pace of the deliveries al la New Zealand pace bowler Neil Wagner who troubled the Australian batter last summer, dismissing him four out of...
Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith praised Jos Buttler's batting and said that the main aim was to keep him on the strike. Smith said, "The wicket was a bit stoppy, so we were trying to get ourselves..
Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith on October 10 agreed that batting has probably not been good enough. "In plenty of areas, I think, where we need to work on. Our batting has probably not been good..