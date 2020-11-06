Global  
 

IND vs AUS: 'Virat Kohli won't forget battle vs Steve Smith,' says Steve Waugh

Friday, 6 November 2020
IND vs AUS: 'Virat Kohli won't forget battle vs Steve Smith,' says Steve WaughAs India captain Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday, he'd be glad to know that one of Australia's most successful captains, Steve Waugh, has thrown his weight behind him to come good in the upcoming series Down Under.

Waugh, 55, an authoritative and gritty skipper back in the day, believes the India captain will be well aware...
