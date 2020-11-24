Jurgen Klopp hits out at Roberto Firmino’s critics at Liverpool FC

Global  
 

Jurgen Klopp has hit out at Roberto Firmino’s critics after the Brazilian forward scored in Liverpool FC’s 3-0 victory over Leicester City at Anfield on Sunday night. The 29-year-old started in the Liverpool FC team despite recent criticism of the Brazil international’s poor goal-scoring record for the defending champions. Firmino had only scored one goal […]
