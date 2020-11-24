Liverpool and Man United to remain behind closed doors? Fans allowed back but return to tier system means many Premier League clubs may have to keep stadiums shut to spectators
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () Fans could return to Premier League stadiums from next week following the new government proposals for post-lockdown. Westminster have announced that once restrictions are lifted on December 2, top-flight grounds can bring back up to 4,000 supporters, giving clubs a much-needed boost and offering a light at the end of the tunnel after a tough […]
