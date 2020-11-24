Global  
 

Liverpool and Man United to remain behind closed doors? Fans allowed back but return to tier system means many Premier League clubs may have to keep stadiums shut to spectators

talkSPORT Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Fans could return to Premier League stadiums from next week following the new government proposals for post-lockdown. Westminster have announced that once restrictions are lifted on December 2, top-flight grounds can bring back up to 4,000 supporters, giving clubs a much-needed boost and offering a light at the end of the tunnel after a tough […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester

Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester 02:06

 A round-up of the weekend's Premier League action as Jose Mourinho's Tottenhamtake top spot before Liverpool leapfrog Leicester with a 3-0 win.

