Phil Foden keeps scoring record intact as Man City progress to Champions League knockout stages with win vs Olympiakos
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Man City progressed to the Champions League knockout stages with a 1-0 win over Olympiakos on Wednesday. Phil Foden netted the only goal of the game in the first-half to keep up his incredible goalscoring record for Pep Guardiola’s side. The England midfielder has never been on the losing side when scoring for City (18 […]
Man City progressed to the Champions League knockout stages with a 1-0 win over Olympiakos on Wednesday. Phil Foden netted the only goal of the game in the first-half to keep up his incredible goalscoring record for Pep Guardiola’s side. The England midfielder has never been on the losing side when scoring for City (18 […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources