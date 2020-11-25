Phil Foden keeps scoring record intact as Man City progress to Champions League knockout stages with win vs Olympiakos

Global  
 

Man City progressed to the Champions League knockout stages with a 1-0 win over Olympiakos on Wednesday. Phil Foden netted the only goal of the game in the first-half to keep up his incredible goalscoring record for Pep Guardiola’s side. The England midfielder has never been on the losing side when scoring for City (18 […]
