Top 5: Diego Maradona goals at the FIFA World Cup

Thursday, 26 November 2020 () Footballing legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60. The Argentine, who is regarded as one of the best players to ever play the game, had an illustrious 21-year playing career while also going on to manage eight teams including his country at the 2006 World Cup. Best known for wearing […]
Former England midfielder Peter Reid, who played opposite Diego Maradona in the famous 1986 World Cup game, has said the Argentinian was "one of the greatest footballers to ever walk the planet". Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. "He was virtually unplayable", said...