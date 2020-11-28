Premier League: Rare Joelinton's strike helps Newcastle United seal late win against Crystal Palace
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
After back-to-back league defeats, the victory has lifted Newcastle United to 10th in the table on 14 points from 10 games with Palace a point behind in 13th place.
