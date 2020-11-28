Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League: Rare Joelinton's strike helps Newcastle United seal late win against Crystal Palace

Zee News Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
After back-to-back league defeats, the victory has lifted Newcastle United to 10th in the table on 14 points from 10 games with Palace a point behind in 13th place.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bruce: Joelinton has a big heart [Video]

Bruce: Joelinton has a big heart

Steve Bruce praises striker Joelinton following Newcastle's win at Crystal Palace, saying he is 'a kid with a big heart'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:06Published
Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win [Video]

Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the “incredible” achievement of settinga new unbeaten club record but admits he has little time to enjoy it. Klopp’sside set a new club landmark of 64 home..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy [Video]

Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy

Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Bromas the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of theseason. The referee awarded West Brom a penalty..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Crystal Palace 0-2 Newcastle United: Callum Wilson and Joelinton score late

 Callum Wilson and Joelinton score in the final two minutes as Newcastle United beat Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC News