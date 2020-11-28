Global  
 

Tim Sherwood rates Chelsea FC’s Premier League title chances

The Sport Review Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Tim Sherwood believes that Chelsea FC are capable of winning the Premier League title this season following their solid start under Frank Lampard. The Blues have made a good start to the new campaign and they currently find themselves in third place in the Premier League table and two points off top spot. Chelsea FC […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Chelsea v Tottenham: Premier League match preview

Chelsea v Tottenham: Premier League match preview 01:05

 A closer look at the stats as Tottenham prepare to travel to Chelsea in aPremier League clash.

