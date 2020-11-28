Tim Sherwood rates Chelsea FC’s Premier League title chances
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Tim Sherwood believes that Chelsea FC are capable of winning the Premier League title this season following their solid start under Frank Lampard. The Blues have made a good start to the new campaign and they currently find themselves in third place in the Premier League table and two points off top spot. Chelsea FC […]
Tim Sherwood believes that Chelsea FC are capable of winning the Premier League title this season following their solid start under Frank Lampard. The Blues have made a good start to the new campaign and they currently find themselves in third place in the Premier League table and two points off top spot. Chelsea FC […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources