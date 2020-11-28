Global  
 

Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Brighton v Liverpool FC

The Sport Review Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Dimitar Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 win against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday lunchtime. The defending Premier League champions will make the long trip to Brighton in the Premier League’s early kick-off this weekend looking to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Italian side Atalanta in the Champions […]
News video: Brighton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Brighton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview 01:12

 An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday.The Reds will be looking to bounce back from a shock 2-0 loss to Atalanta inthe Champions League.

