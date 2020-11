Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Tottenham v Brighton Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in their home Premier League clash on Sunday night. Spurs head into the game looking to return to winning ways after they suffered a 1-0 defeat by Royal Antwerp in the Europa League on Thursday night. The Lilywhites have […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Burnley v Tottenham Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a resounding win at Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday night. The Lilywhites have been one of the most...

The Sport Review 1 week ago





Tweets about this