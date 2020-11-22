Global  
 

Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Leicester City

The Sport Review Sunday, 22 November 2020
Jamie Vardy will help Leicester City to exploit Liverpool FC’s makeshift defence at Anfield on Sunday night, according to Dimitar Berbatov. Leicester will make the trip to the defending champions in the final fixture of the weekend as Leicester look to underline their title credentials. Liverpool FC lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to a calf injury in […]
 A closer looks at the statistics as Liverpool prepare to host Leicester in thePremier League.

