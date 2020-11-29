Global  
 

Australia vs India 2nd ODI, WATCH: Moises Henriques takes an absolute screamer to dismiss Virat Kohli

Zee News Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
As India chased Australia's mammoth total of 389, Moises Henriques took a jaw-dropping catch to dismiss Virat Kohli for 89. The catch was vital as India lost wickets in quick succession after that, losing the game by 51 runs.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ind vs Aus ODI: They played better cricket, says KL Rahul

Ind vs Aus ODI: They played better cricket, says KL Rahul 01:26

 Australia beat India by 51 runs and sealed the series by 2-0. Indian cricketer KL Rahul said that sometimes as a team they have to accept that the opposition played better cricket. "Its home condition for them, they played better cricket," he said. "We have honestly played 50 over cricket after a...

