Motorsport: Romain Grosjean posts video hours after car explodes in fireball after first lap crash in Bahrain Grand Prix

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Motorsport: Romain Grosjean posts video hours after car explodes in fireball after first lap crash in Bahrain Grand PrixFormula One driver Romain Grosjean has posted a video on social media just hours after a horrific crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix this morning.The race was red-flagged on the first lap after a moment that saw Grosjean's Haas engulfed...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Grosjean has 'miracle' escape from fiery Bahrain crash

Grosjean has 'miracle' escape from fiery Bahrain crash 01:14

 Still photographs of Romain Grosjean's crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

