Motorsport: Romain Grosjean posts video hours after car explodes in fireball after first lap crash in Bahrain Grand Prix
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Formula One driver Romain Grosjean has posted a video on social media just hours after a horrific crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix this morning.The race was red-flagged on the first lap after a moment that saw Grosjean's Haas engulfed...
