Motorsport: Romain Grosjean's car explodes in fireball after first lap crash in Bahrain Grand Prix
Sunday, 29 November 2020 () The Bahrain Grand Prix was red-flagged on the first lap after a horrific moment that saw Romain Grosjean's Haas engulfed in a fireball after colliding with the barriers.Grosjean climbed out of the car through the flames and was...
Facts and figures ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton driveshis first race as a seven-time world champion. The Briton secured his latesttitle with a win at a rain-soaked Turkish Grand Prix.