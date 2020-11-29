Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Motorsport: Romain Grosjean's car explodes in fireball after first lap crash in Bahrain Grand Prix

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Motorsport: Romain Grosjean's car explodes in fireball after first lap crash in Bahrain Grand PrixThe Bahrain Grand Prix was red-flagged on the first lap after a horrific moment that saw Romain Grosjean's Haas engulfed in a fireball after colliding with the barriers.Grosjean climbed out of the car through the flames and was...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: F1 preview: A lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix 02:04

 Facts and figures ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton driveshis first race as a seven-time world champion. The Briton secured his latesttitle with a win at a rain-soaked Turkish Grand Prix.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Iconic British Race Car Marque, BRM, set to thrill fans with launch of ‘New’ V16 to celebrate 70th Anniversary [Video]

Iconic British Race Car Marque, BRM, set to thrill fans with launch of ‘New’ V16 to celebrate 70th Anniversary

Britain’s original Formula 1 team, British Racing Motors (BRM), is celebrating its 70th anniversary with the construction of three ‘new’ 16-cylinder race cars – the iconic and awe-inspiring..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:23Published
Puppy Experiences Car Wash With Owner For First Time [Video]

Puppy Experiences Car Wash With Owner For First Time

The owner of Hugo, the pug, wanted to get him accustomed to loud noises and surroundings, so they took him to a car wash. The puppy sat in his owner's lap in the car, looking scared and startled, as..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 01:19Published
Bentley returns to live driving events by opening the ‘Toy Box’ [Video]

Bentley returns to live driving events by opening the ‘Toy Box’

Bentley has celebrated the renewal of its complete model range with the hosting of its first live driving event since February. Featuring examples of the entire model range, including the new GT..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Bahrain GP red-flagged after Grosjean fireball crash on opening lap

 Haas Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean has escaped from a huge fireball crash that stopped the Bahrain Grand Prix on the first lap
Autosport

Romain Grosjean injuries explained as footage shows fireball car torn in half

Romain Grosjean injuries explained as footage shows fireball car torn in half Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean is lucky to have walked away after a shocking crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix this afternoon
Daily Star

Romain Grosjean's car goes up in flames in horror F1 crash with race red flagged

Romain Grosjean's car goes up in flames in horror F1 crash with race red flagged Haas driver Romain Grosjean was involved in an horrific crash on the first lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix
Daily Star