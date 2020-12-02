Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IND vs AUS: I thrive under pressure, it motivates me, says Shreyas Iyer

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Overwhelmed that the Australians devised a short ball strategy against him, Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer says it can best be tackled by adopting a counter-offensive approach and taking advantage of the field placing. Josh Hazlewood got Iyer into a tangle with a well-directed bouncer in the first ODI while he gave a better account...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'It's the mindset which you need to adjust': Shreyas Iyer ahead of last ODI

'It's the mindset which you need to adjust': Shreyas Iyer ahead of last ODI 03:24

 Addressing a pre-match press conference in Australia's Canberra on December 01, batsman of Indian Cricket Team, Shreyas Iyer spoke ahead of third ODI. Iyer said, "It is just the mindset which you need to adjust. It is a challenge from batsmen point of view as you have to adjust as quickly as possible...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'We lacked good start in this game', says DC's skipper Iyer after losing IPL finals [Video]

'We lacked good start in this game', says DC's skipper Iyer after losing IPL finals

Mumbai Indians (MI) on November 09 clinched their record-extending fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the final. "When you enter in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
Need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations: Iyer on DC's plans [Video]

Need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations: Iyer on DC's plans

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 03. DC have secured the spot for qualifiers..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published
'IPL always a roller coaster journey': Iyer after DC secure 2nd position in points table [Video]

'IPL always a roller coaster journey': Iyer after DC secure 2nd position in points table

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 03. DC have secured the spot for qualifiers..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published