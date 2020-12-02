IND vs AUS: I thrive under pressure, it motivates me, says Shreyas Iyer
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () Overwhelmed that the Australians devised a short ball strategy against him, Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer says it can best be tackled by adopting a counter-offensive approach and taking advantage of the field placing. Josh Hazlewood got Iyer into a tangle with a well-directed bouncer in the first ODI while he gave a better account...
Addressing a pre-match press conference in Australia's Canberra on December 01, batsman of Indian Cricket Team, Shreyas Iyer spoke ahead of third ODI. Iyer said, "It is just the mindset which you need to adjust. It is a challenge from batsmen point of view as you have to adjust as quickly as possible...
