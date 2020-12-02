Lewis Hamilton after testing COVID-19 positive: I'm gutted
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
World champion Lewis Hamilton said he was devastated to miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain having tested positive for COVID-19. Hamilton, who on Sunday won the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of back-to-back races in the Gulf state, has already secured a record-equalling seventh world championship this...
