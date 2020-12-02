Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lewis Hamilton after testing COVID-19 positive: I'm gutted

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
World champion Lewis Hamilton said he was devastated to miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain having tested positive for COVID-19. Hamilton, who on Sunday won the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of back-to-back races in the Gulf state, has already secured a record-equalling seventh world championship this...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Hamilton to miss GP after positive COVID test

Hamilton to miss GP after positive COVID test 00:55

 Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19. Lewis Hamilton, a well-known name in Formula One auto racing, has tested positive for COVID-19. . According to a statement from Hamilton, he woke..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published
F1 champ Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

F1 champ Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:43Published
Lewis Hamilton tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Lewis Hamilton tests positive for coronavirus

Sports star Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID and seven time F1 world champion will miss Bahrain Grand Prix

 Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend’s Grand Prix in Bahrain. News of the seven-time Formula One world champion’s...
talkSPORT Also reported by •WorldNewsCBC.caUpworthyDenver PostautoevolutionDaily Star

Hamilton to not race Sakhir GP after tested positive for COVID-19

Hamilton to not race Sakhir GP after tested positive for COVID-19 The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team regrets to announce that Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to take part in this weekend’s...
F1-Fansite Also reported by •CBC.caUpworthyDenver PostautoevolutionDaily StarAutosport

Who will replace Lewis Hamilton at the Sakhir GP?

 We take a look at the potential replacements for Lewis Hamilton at this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix after the world champion tested positive for COVID-19.
ESPN Also reported by •Autosport