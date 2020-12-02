Global  
 

Reece James rates Chelsea FC’s Premier League title chances

The Sport Review Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Reece James believes that Chelsea FC have what it takes to challenge for the Premier League title this season. The west London side have made a decent start to the new campaign and they currently find themselves in third place in the Premier League table after 10 games. Chelsea FC played out a goalless draw […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Leeds

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Leeds 01:39

 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard renews acquaintances with Leeds' Marcelo Bielsaafter a fiery Championship promotion campaign in 2018. The former Derby bosswill be hoping to take advantage over the Argentinian manager as he looks toput pressure on the sides at the top of the table.

