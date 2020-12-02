Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United-linked Mauricio Pochettino waiting for Paris Saint-Germain job, talkSPORT told – ‘He LOVES Paris as a club and a city’

talkSPORT Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Mauricio Pochettino ‘loves’ Paris and could be set to replace Thomas Tuchel as manager of Paris Saint-Germain, talkSPORT has been told. Pressure is mounting on Tuchel ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League clash against Manchester United, where defeat will see last season’s finalists fail to qualify for the knockout stage. The German’s contract expires next […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Champions League match preview: Manchester United v PSG

Champions League match preview: Manchester United v PSG 01:25

 Manchester United are looking to qualify for the Champions League last 16 withone match to play as they face last year's finalists Paris St Germain.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Neymar strikes twice as PSG win at Old Trafford [Video]

Neymar strikes twice as PSG win at Old Trafford

Neymar scores twice and Fred sent off as Paris St Germain beat 10-man Manchester United 3-1 in the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:54Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident Manchester United will progress despite PSG loss [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident Manchester United will progress despite PSG loss

Manchester United’s Champions League hopes are hanging in the balance but OleGunnar Solskjaer is confident they will bounce back against RB Leipzig. “Weknow the destiny is in our own hands,”..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
G20: Trump defends withdrawal from Paris accord [Video]

G20: Trump defends withdrawal from Paris accord

U.S. President Donald Trump used his final G20 summit to defend his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told to ‘get his coat’ as Simon Jordan urges Manchester United to bring in Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte or Diego Simeone as next manager

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told to ‘get his coat’ and Manchester United urged to replace him with an elite manager more deserving of the biggest job in...
talkSPORT