Manchester United-linked Mauricio Pochettino waiting for Paris Saint-Germain job, talkSPORT told – ‘He LOVES Paris as a club and a city’
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () Mauricio Pochettino ‘loves’ Paris and could be set to replace Thomas Tuchel as manager of Paris Saint-Germain, talkSPORT has been told. Pressure is mounting on Tuchel ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League clash against Manchester United, where defeat will see last season’s finalists fail to qualify for the knockout stage. The German’s contract expires next […]