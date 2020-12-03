Cricket: Black Caps captain Kane Williamson notches his 22nd test century against West Indies
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
In another steel-eyed display of ship steadying, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson notched his 22nd test century early on day two of the first test versus the West Indies at Seddon Park.Williamson was already the New Zealand record-holder...
