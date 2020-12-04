Global  
 

Will BYU's trip to Coastal Carolina impact the College Football Playoff?

ESPN Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
BYU needed a big game to its improve its chances. This week, the Cougars landed one at No. 18 Coastal Carolina. What would a victory do for BYU's playoff hopes? Could the Chanticleers land in the top four with a win?
