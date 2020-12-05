Atletico Madrid 2-0 Real Valladolid: Lemar ends scoring drought as Simeone´s men go top
Saturday, 5 December 2020 () A rare Thomas Lemar goal helped Atletico Madrid to a hard-fought 2-0 win over Real Valladolid at the Wanda Metropolitano as Diego Simeone’s side climbed to the top of LaLiga. Simeone named Joao Felix, Koke and Marcos Llorente among the substitutes with key games against Salzburg and Real Madrid to come over the next week, […]
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane cannot explain why his team played so poorly in their 2-1 loss at home to Alaves, just three days after beating Inter Milan so comprehensively in the Champions League.