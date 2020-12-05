Global  
 

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Real Valladolid: Lemar ends scoring drought as Simeone´s men go top

Saturday, 5 December 2020
A rare Thomas Lemar goal helped Atletico Madrid to a hard-fought 2-0 win over Real Valladolid at the Wanda Metropolitano as Diego Simeone’s side climbed to the top of LaLiga. Simeone named Joao Felix, Koke and Marcos Llorente among the substitutes with key games against Salzburg and Real Madrid to come over the next week, […]
