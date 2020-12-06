Motorsport: Sergio Perez wins Sakhir Grand Prix after Mercedes heartbreak
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Racing Point driver Sergio Perez pulled off one of the most unexpected victories in Formula One, making the most of Mercedes pit mistake to win the Sakhir Grand Prix.Perez doesn't have a job next season, but earned his first ever...
