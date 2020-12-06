Global  
 

Motorsport: Sergio Perez wins Sakhir Grand Prix after Mercedes heartbreak

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Motorsport: Sergio Perez wins Sakhir Grand Prix after Mercedes heartbreakRacing Point driver Sergio Perez pulled off one of the most unexpected victories in Formula One, making the most of Mercedes pit mistake to win the Sakhir Grand Prix.Perez doesn't have a job next season, but earned his first ever...
News video: F1 preview: A lap of the Sakhir Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the Sakhir Grand Prix 02:04

 Facts and figures ahead of the Sakhir Grand Prix, with world champion LewisHamilton absent after a positive Covid-19 test. The Briton secured his latesttitle win on the same circuit last weekend in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

