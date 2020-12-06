Jose Mourinho compares Harry Kane and Heung-min Son to animals as the Tottenham pair combined again to beat Arsenal
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho compared his star duo Harry Kane and Hueng-min Son to animals as they helped seal at 2-0 win for Tottenham in the north London derby. Kane and Son combined for their 10th and 11th goal this season and their partnership goals from strength to strength. They are the second deadliest duo in all […]
