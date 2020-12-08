Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kevin Sinfield spent under two months training to run seven marathons in a week with just a sore Achilles to show for it, as rugby league legend raises over £2m for Rob Burrow and MNDA

talkSPORT Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Kevin Sinfield has revealed it took him less than two months to train for his seven marathons in seven days. And aside from the £2million the Leeds Rhinos legend has raised for teammate Rob Burrow and the Motor Neurone Disease Association, a sore Achilles is all Sinfield has to show for his efforts. The rugby […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Sinfield completes seven marathons, raises over £1m

Sinfield completes seven marathons, raises over £1m 03:46

 Kevin Sinfield says he feels 'completely overwhelmed' after raising more than £1m for the Motor Neurone Disease Association by completing seven marathons in seven days to support his close friend and former team-mate Rob Burrow.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Marching To The Same North Stars: DISH’s Arrix On Addressable TV’s Moment [Video]

Marching To The Same North Stars: DISH’s Arrix On Addressable TV’s Moment

At the end of an otherwise "crazy" year, DISH Media sees a way forward after strong momentum in the growth of addressable TV ad sales. In June, DISH Media told Beet.TV it was selling 60% of ads..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:21Published
Sinfield completes six marathons, one to go [Video]

Sinfield completes six marathons, one to go

Former Leeds Rhinos star Kevin Sinfield has completed six marathons in as many days and has one more to run on Monday as he raises money and awareness for Rob Burrow in his fight against motor neurone..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:08Published
New study shows that millennials are looking for their dream jobs during the pandemic [Video]

New study shows that millennials are looking for their dream jobs during the pandemic

The average American has experienced four "lightbulb moments" about their lives since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to new research. In a poll of 2,000 Americans, results discovered..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Rugby League legend to run seven marathons in seven days for charity

 Leeds Rhinos' Kevin Sinfield is embarking on the challenge to raise awareness for Rob Burrow and MND.
BBC News