Kevin Sinfield spent under two months training to run seven marathons in a week with just a sore Achilles to show for it, as rugby league legend raises over £2m for Rob Burrow and MNDA
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () Kevin Sinfield has revealed it took him less than two months to train for his seven marathons in seven days. And aside from the £2million the Leeds Rhinos legend has raised for teammate Rob Burrow and the Motor Neurone Disease Association, a sore Achilles is all Sinfield has to show for his efforts. The rugby […]
Kevin Sinfield says he feels 'completely overwhelmed' after raising more than £1m for the Motor Neurone Disease Association by completing seven marathons in seven days to support his close friend and former team-mate Rob Burrow.
Former Leeds Rhinos star Kevin Sinfield has completed six marathons in as many days and has one more to run on Monday as he raises money and awareness for Rob Burrow in his fight against motor neurone..
The average American has experienced four "lightbulb moments" about their lives since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to new research. In a poll of 2,000 Americans, results discovered..