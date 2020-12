BBC Sport pundit ‘convinced’ 30-year-old Liverpool FC star will join FC Barcelona Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Georginio Wijnaldum will quit Liverpool FC for FC Barcelona in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks. The Netherlands international has little over six months left to run on his current deal with the defending Premier League champions. Wijnaldum will be able to speak to other clubs in January about […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources ‘He can play anywhere’: BBC Sport pundit raves about versatile 27-year-old Liverpool FC star Fabinho is capable of playing anywhere in the Liverpool FC team, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks. The Brazil international started alongside Joel...

The Sport Review 1 week ago