‘Captain marvel’: BBC Sport pundit gives verdict on key Liverpool FC star

The Sport Review Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Garth Crooks has hailed Jordan Henderson as Liverpool FC’s “captain marvel” after Saturday’s 7-0 win over Crystal Palace. The defending Premier League champions laid down a marker ahead of their trip to Selhurst Park after a 2-1 victory over title rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield last week. Liverpool FC moved clear at the top of […]
