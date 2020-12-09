Cricket: Kane Williamson leaves Black Caps training to be with pregnant wife
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
One day ahead of the first day of the second test against the West Indies, Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has thrown a spanner into team preparations by missing training in order to be with his pregnant wife.Williamson revealed...
One day ahead of the first day of the second test against the West Indies, Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has thrown a spanner into team preparations by missing training in order to be with his pregnant wife.Williamson revealed...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources