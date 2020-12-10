Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Patriots vs. Rams odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 116-76 roll

CBS Sports Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Rams vs. Patriots game 10,000 times
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: What Will Be the Patriots Plan for QB Moving Forward?

What Will Be the Patriots Plan for QB Moving Forward? 03:15

 Despite replacing him with Jarrett Stidham in the New England Patriots loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, Pats coach Bill Belichick insisted that Cam Newton remains the team's quarterback

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Will Jared Goff Play Well Enough to Win Rams a Super Bowl? [Video]

Will Jared Goff Play Well Enough to Win Rams a Super Bowl?

The Los Angeles Rams dominated the New England Patriots 24-3 on Thursday night and did so without a big performance from quarterback Jared Goff.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:52Published
Week 14 DraftKings Thursday Night Showdown and Best Bets: Patriots vs. Rams [Video]

Week 14 DraftKings Thursday Night Showdown and Best Bets: Patriots vs. Rams

Best bets and DFS plays for Week 14's TNF Patriots-Rams showdown

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 03:29Published
Colts vs. Titans Thursday Night Football: Odds, Predictions and Best Bets [Video]

Colts vs. Titans Thursday Night Football: Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Indianapolis and Tennessee kick-off Week 10 and Sports Illustrated has the all the info to help sports gamblers win their wagers on Thursday night

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Thursday Night Football odds, line, spread: Rams vs. Patriots picks, predictions from NFL expert who's 32-15

 RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams
CBS Sports

Washington vs. Steelers odds, line, spread: NFL on Monday picks, predictions from model on 116-75 roll

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Steelers vs. Washington Football Team game 10,000 times
CBS Sports

Patriots at Rams odds, picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends for 'Thursday Night Football'

 Cam Newton and Jared Goff will go toe-to-toe to kick off Week 14
CBS Sports