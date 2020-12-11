Global  
 

Everton without injured James Rodriguez for Chelsea clash

SoccerNews.com Friday, 11 December 2020
Everton will be without star playmaker James Rodriguez as Carlo Ancelotti takes on his former club Chelsea on Saturday. James, 29, sustained a minor calf problem in last week’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Burnley and has not trained this week. Everton have lost their last two home games against Leeds United and Manchester United, dropping […]
