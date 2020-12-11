Everton without injured James Rodriguez for Chelsea clash
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Everton will be without star playmaker James Rodriguez as Carlo Ancelotti takes on his former club Chelsea on Saturday. James, 29, sustained a minor calf problem in last week’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Burnley and has not trained this week. Everton have lost their last two home games against Leeds United and Manchester United, dropping […]
James Rodriguez has been accused of being a ‘defensive liability’ for Everton, after failing to inspire the Toffees once again. Everton’s excellent early... talkSPORT Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph