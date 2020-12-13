Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marcus Harris added to Australia squad for first Test, Will Pucovski ruled out

Mid-Day Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Victoria's Marcus Harris was on Saturday added to an injury-plagued Australia squad for next week's first Test against India after Will Pucovski was ruled out of the series opener alongside David Warner. The four-match series begins with the day-night Test at Adelaide from December 17. Harris was drafted into the squad for the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: GQ - Published
News video: How Chris Harris Jr. Spent His First $1M in the NFL

How Chris Harris Jr. Spent His First $1M in the NFL 09:13

 Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. started his NFL career with the Denver Broncos on a three-year rookie deal worth $1.39 million, followed by a five-year $42.5 million contract extension. Nine years later, he's in the middle of his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers on a two-year, $20 million...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

FDA Authorizes the First at-Home Over-the-Counter Coronavirus Test [Video]

FDA Authorizes the First at-Home Over-the-Counter Coronavirus Test

FDA Authorizes the First at-Home Over-the-Counter Coronavirus Test. The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Dec. 15. It can be bought without a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year [Video]

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year. On December 10, the magazine awarded the two with the title after beating Donald Trump in the presidential election. Harris is the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:41Published
SEAT Leon - Crash & Safety Tests 2020 [Video]

SEAT Leon - Crash & Safety Tests 2020

The all-new SEAT Leon has been awarded a five-star safety rating from testing organisation Euro NCAP. The result is a demonstration of the work completed during the Leon’s development to create a car..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 04:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Marcus Harris added to Australia squad for first Test, Pucovski ruled out

 After David Warner, Will Pucovski is also out of the first Test. Marcus Harris joins the team as a replacement.
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

News24.com | Pucovski ruled out, Harris called up to Aussie Test squad

 Will Pucovski was Saturday ruled out of Australia's first Test against India after failing to sufficiently recover from a concussion, with Marcus Harris called...
News24 Also reported by •Hindu