Anthony Joshua addresses Floyd Mayweather attendance at Kubrat Pulev victory

Daily Star Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua addresses Floyd Mayweather attendance at Kubrat Pulev victoryAnthony Joshua defended his heavyweight world titles at Wembley Arena as he knocked out Kubrat Pulev with one of the pound-for-pound greats in Floyd Mayweather a surprise attendee ringside
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Joshua prepared to go to final bell against Pulev

Joshua prepared to go to final bell against Pulev 04:48

 Anthony Joshua says that he is prepared to go the distance to retain his heavyweight WBA, IBF and WBO belts when he faces Kubrat Pulev in London on Saturday.

Joshua & Pulev clash at weigh-in [Video]

Joshua & Pulev clash at weigh-in

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev go head to head in a verbal exchange ahead of their heavyweight world title fight.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:06Published
Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight [Video]

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight

Anthony Joshua was booed and told he will lose his world heavyweight title fora second time at the weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight with Kubrat Pulev. Thepair almost came to blows and twice had to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Anthony Joshua: I have the character to beat Kubrat Pulev [Video]

Anthony Joshua: I have the character to beat Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua says he is ready to trade blows with Kubrat Pulev for 12 roundsif that is what it takes to defend his world heavyweight titles at Wembley’sSSE Arena on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Floyd Mayweather rocks up at Anthony Joshua bout in surprise ringside appearance

Floyd Mayweather rocks up at Anthony Joshua bout in surprise ringside appearance Floyd Mayweather has sensationally arrived to watch Anthony Joshua defend his unified heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev at Wembley Arena having teased...
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORTBBC News

Anthony Joshua hops out the ring to celebrate knockout victory over Kubrat Pulev with Floyd Mayweather

 Anthony Joshua put on the kind of display that everyone hoped for when he returned to the ring after 12 months out against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday. Joshua put...
talkSPORT

Fight Talk: Anthony Joshua stops Kubrat Pulev - how the boxing world reacted

 Anthony Joshua stops Kubrat Pulev in style, fans return and Floyd Mayweather's surprise appearance - how the boxing world reacted.
BBC Sport