Floyd Mayweather turns up as surprise guest at ringside to watch Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev in London

Saturday, 12 December 2020
Floyd Mayweather arrived at Wembley Arena as a surprise guest for Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night. Nobody knew that the retired 50-0 pound-for-pound star was even in the country until he posted an Instagram story announcing that he would be in attendance. "I'm proud of Anthony Joshua but it's lights, camera, action!" […]
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Joshua prepared to go to final bell against Pulev

Joshua prepared to go to final bell against Pulev 04:48

 Anthony Joshua says that he is prepared to go the distance to retain his heavyweight WBA, IBF and WBO belts when he faces Kubrat Pulev in London on Saturday.

