Floyd Mayweather turns up as surprise guest at ringside to watch Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev in London
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Floyd Mayweather arrived at Wembley Arena as a surprise guest for Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night. Nobody knew that the retired 50-0 pound-for-pound star was even in the country until he posted an Instagram story announcing that he would be in attendance. "I'm proud of Anthony Joshua but it's lights, camera, action!" […]
Floyd Mayweather arrived at Wembley Arena as a surprise guest for Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night. Nobody knew that the retired 50-0 pound-for-pound star was even in the country until he posted an Instagram story announcing that he would be in attendance. "I'm proud of Anthony Joshua but it's lights, camera, action!" […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources