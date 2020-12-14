Global  
 

AP source: Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years

FOX Sports Monday, 14 December 2020
AP source: Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 yearsThe New York Times reported Sunday night that the Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years.
MLB's Cleveland franchise to drop Indians name, according to reports

Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians will change their team nickname amid criticism that the moniker, which has been in place since 1915, is racist, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

A Major League Baseball team is changing its team after years of backlash

USA TODAY Sports' discusses the latest on whether or not the Cleveland Indians and Atlanta Braves will change their names and how the two clubs seem to be going in different directions.

