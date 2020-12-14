Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cleveland Indians to change century-old name, NY Times reports

CBS News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Cleveland's baseball club says it took the name "Indians" in 1915 as a tribute to a Native American player. Now, The New York Times reports that, after years of protests, the team will drop its nickname - a claim its management does not dispute. Correspondent Jericka Duncan reports on the recent reckoning with a name some call racist.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Cleveland Indians Dropping Nickname Considered Racist

Cleveland Indians Dropping Nickname Considered Racist 00:31

 A Major League Baseball team is changing its team after years of backlash; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name [Video]

Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name

Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name. The team has not yet commented on the name change, but said it did not dispute the initial report by 'The New York Times.'. The "Indians" name was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
What Should the Cleveland Baseball Team's New Name Be? [Video]

What Should the Cleveland Baseball Team's New Name Be?

After 105 years, the Cleveland Indians will change their name.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:16Published
Cleveland Indians to change name with announcement as early as this week [Video]

Cleveland Indians to change name with announcement as early as this week

Cleveland Indians to change name with announcement as early as this week

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Baseball: Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years

Baseball: Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years The Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years.Citing three people familiar with the decision, The New York Times reported today that the team is...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •FOX SportsCBS NewsNewsmaxBBC NewsJust JaredCBC.ca