Champions League draw live as Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City discover last-16 fate
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are set to find out their Champions League last-16 opponents in the draw for the first knockout round, which is taking place out in Switzerland on Monday morning
Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are set to find out their Champions League last-16 opponents in the draw for the first knockout round, which is taking place out in Switzerland on Monday morning
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources