Champions League draw live as Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City discover last-16 fate

Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City’s performance in Porto stalemate Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Post-match press conference with Manchester Citymanager Pep Guardiola following their 0-0 draw with Porto in the ChampionsLeague.

RB Leipzig v Man United: Champions League match preview A look ahead to Manchester United's crucial UEFA Champions League clash withRB Leipzig. A draw will see United through to the last 16, but a defeat willcondemn them to the Europa League.

Premier League round-up: Spurs down Arsenal, Liverpool thrash Wolves as fans return A round-up of the latest set of Premier League fixtures at Tottenham top of atight table after beating London rivals Arsenal.

Champions League last-16 draw: Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City discover opponents with Messi and Neymar to clash in mouth-watering Barcelona vs PSG tie Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have discovered their Champions League last-16 opponents following the draw on Monday. All three English sides were seeded...

talkSPORT 43 minutes ago





Champions League draw in full: Liverpool set to face RB Leipzig in last 16 as Chelsea and Manchester City also discover fate Liverpool's Naby Keita will face a trip back to his old side Red Bull Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Belfast Telegraph 52 minutes ago



