Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Joel Matip
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Joel Matip will be fit to face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night despite being withdrawn at half-time of Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw with Fulham on Sunday. The former Cameroon international started at centre-half alongside Fabinho for the visit to Craven Cottage but the Liverpool FC defender was substituted at half-time […]
