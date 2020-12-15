Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Joel Matip

The Sport Review Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Joel Matip will be fit to face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night despite being withdrawn at half-time of Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw with Fulham on Sunday. The former Cameroon international started at centre-half alongside Fabinho for the visit to Craven Cottage but the Liverpool FC defender was substituted at half-time […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp press conference

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp press conference 01:12

 Press conference with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after his side's 2-1victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp happy with 'special' FIFA award [Video]

Jurgen Klopp happy with 'special' FIFA award

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to being named best FIFA men's coach ashe previews his side's away trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Spurs [Video]

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Spurs

A look ahead to Liverpool's clash with Tottenham as the two teams fight it outfor the top spot of the Premier Leauge table.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to late Gerard Houllier [Video]

Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to late Gerard Houllier

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid his own tribute after the death of one ofhis predecessors. Asked what memories he had of Houllier, the Reds bossreplied: “Only the best. I met him a few times,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp faces nervous Joel Matip wait ahead of Tottenham clash

Jurgen Klopp faces nervous Joel Matip wait ahead of Tottenham clash Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on centre-back Joel Matip ahead of his side's top-of-the-table clash with Tottenham.
Football.london

Tottenham evening headline as Jose Mourinho issues Gareth Bale injury update

 The latest Tottenham Hotspur news and headlines, including Graeme Souness' Son Heung-min Liverpool claim, Jurgen Klopp on Joel Matip's availability and an update...
Football.london

Jurgen Klopp has not ruled Joel Matip out of Liverpool's clash with Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp has not ruled Joel Matip out of Liverpool's clash with Tottenham Liverpool have a number of injury problems ahead of facing Tottenham, but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that defender Joel Matip may be fit for the Premier...
Football.london