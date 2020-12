Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Joel Matip

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Joel Matip will be fit to face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night despite being withdrawn at half-time of Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw with Fulham on Sunday. The former Cameroon international started at centre-half alongside Fabinho for the visit to Craven Cottage but the Liverpool FC defender was substituted at half-time […]