Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Tottenham

The Sport Review Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur to play out a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Wednesday night. Both sides head into the top-of-the-table showdown having been held to draws in their most recent Premier League outings. Tottenham Hotspur are currently level on points with Liverpool FC at […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Spurs [Video]

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Spurs

A look ahead to Liverpool's clash with Tottenham as the two teams fight it outfor the top spot of the Premier Leauge table.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Ray Clemence: From deckchair attendant to Liverpool’s greatest goalkeeper [Video]

Ray Clemence: From deckchair attendant to Liverpool’s greatest goalkeeper

Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died atthe age of 72. Clemence, who won three European Cups and five First Divisiontitles during a trophy-laden spell at Anfield, was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Burnley

 Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure a narrow win against Burnley at The Emirates on Sunday night. The Gunners suffered a 2-0 loss to Premier League...
The Sport Review

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Fulham v Liverpool FC

 Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday night. The defending Premier League champions were 4-0...
The Sport Review